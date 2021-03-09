Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi this summer as he nears the end of his contract.

The 27-year-old is looking set to become a free agent and it seems Arsenal are interested in a possible move for him ahead of next season, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Gunners could perhaps do with more depth in that area of the pitch, but it’s a bit of a surprise to see them chasing a player like Amavi, who previously flopped in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

In truth, Amavi has not exactly set the world alight in Ligue 1 either, so it’s slightly surprising Arsenal are eyeing him up, even if he’s perhaps a tempting option on a free.

The north London giants will most likely see him as a backup option to Kieran Tierney, so he might fill that role well, but many fans will also feel they should be aiming a bit higher.

It’s been a largely miserable season for Mikel Arteta’s side and it seems clear they will need a good transfer window to bounce back next term.

A signing like Amavi just doesn’t seem like anywhere near enough for Arsenal’s needs right now.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.