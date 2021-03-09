Liverpool emerge as surprise favourites to seal attacker transfer

Liverpool are the 4/1 favourites to be Philippe Coutinho’s next club in a surprising piece of transfer news from bookies Ladbrokes.

The Reds sold Coutinho to Barcelona back in 2018 in what looked like a risky move at the time, given that the Brazil international was one of their best and most important players, and up there with the finest attacking midfielders in the world.

However, Liverpool ended up reinvesting that money wisely on important signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, which helped them achieve glory in both the Champions League and Premier League in the last couple of years.

Coutinho, by contrast, has flopped at Barcelona and didn’t look particularly impressive out on loan at Bayern Munich last season either.

It makes sense that he could now be moving on, but we’d be pretty surprised to see LFC looking to take him back.

It seems, however, that it might be worth sticking money on as Ladbrokes have the Merseyside giants as their favourites to be Coutinho’s next club, ahead of the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Liverpool’s title defence could well go down as one of the worst in Premier League history, but a familiar face could soon be making a return to Anfield in the shape of Philippe Coutinho if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Philippe Coutinho’s Next Club Odds (Ladbrokes)

Liverpool – 4/1

Inter – 4/1

Bayern Munich – 5/1

Milan – 6/1

Juventus – 6/1

Real Madrid – 12/1