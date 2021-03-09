Liverpool approach player’s entourage as they rival Manchester United for €30m transfer

Liverpool have reportedly touched base with the entourage of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic over a potential transfer deal.

The Serbia international looks a promising young centre-back after catching the eye in Serie A and it seems like he’s going to have a long list of suitors this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham could all be in for Milenkovic, who would likely cost around €30million.

This could be a bargain for whichever club pulls it off, and the report notes that Liverpool and Spurs have both approached Milenkovic’s entourage about a move.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to sign a new central defender after this nightmare season in which he’s suffered so many injuries in that position.

The Reds have been without Virgil van Dijk for most of the campaign, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also had lengthy spells out of the side.

Man Utd could do with Milenkovic as well, however, with a better partner for Harry Maguire making sense as a top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Victor Lindelof hasn’t really been consistent enough throughout his time at Old Trafford, while Eric Bailly is another player who’s struggled to stay fit.

