Barcelona show surprise interest in signing Liverpool star on loan

Barcelona are reportedly showing a surprise interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara on loan after his difficult start to life at Anfield.

The Spain international first broke through at Barcelona as a youngster but left the club to play more regular first-team football, and he ended up enjoying a superb career at Bayern Munich.

Alcantara then moved to Liverpool last summer, though it’s not gone to plan for him so far as both he and the Reds as a whole have had a disappointing season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Alcantara is still wanted back at Barca, however, and they could try initially signing him on loan before bringing him back on a permanent basis.

It would be intriguing to see how Liverpool respond to this, but one imagines they won’t want to give up on the 29-year-old so quickly after signing him.

That said, they will surely be disappointed by how he’s settled in and it might be that he just isn’t quite the right fit for Jurgen Klopp’s fast-paced style of football.

By contrast, Alcantara seems perfect for what Barcelona fans are used to seeing at the Nou Camp, and he could be ideal to help them fill that void left by club legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta.