Liverpool star provides latest transfer update

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has provided an update on his future, saying he’s happy at Anfield despite seemingly being no closer to signing a new contract.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Liverpool and fans would surely love to see him stay at the club, but he’s now approaching the end of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Wijnaldum would be an attractive target for many top clubs after the impact he’s had at Liverpool, but the player himself seemed keen to play down speculation over his future.

When asked about it at his press conference today, he insisted he was happy at LFC, as quoted by Carl Markham in the tweet below…

.@GWijnaldum on his contract issue "That's a lot of questions at one time. I want to answer them all but at the moment there is no news right now. The only thing i can say is I am really happy at the club, really happy with the team and really happy with the fans. pic.twitter.com/9bUhe49ssh — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) March 9, 2021

Liverpool fans will now just hope the former Newcastle man can back his words up with actions and put pen to paper on a new deal.

Either that, or be honest about his intentions so the club can prepare to replace him in the next transfer window.