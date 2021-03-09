Man United target £103m rated Atletico Madrid superstar

Manchester United have reportedly upped their interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Oblak, 28, is widely regarded as one of, if not, the sport’s best goalkeeper.

After making over 280 appearances for Diego Simeone, Oblak has grown to become one of his side’s most influential players.

Since his emergence in Madrid, Oblak has kept a superb 153 clean sheets with 12 coming this season as his side look to claim the La Liga title.

However, despite his importance to the Colchoneros, there is mounting speculation that the Slovenian shot-stopper could become a key target for Premier League giants Manchester United.

With the future of the Red Devils’ number one, David De Gea, becoming increasingly more uncertain, according to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have upped their scouting efforts in Oblak.

It has been claimed that the 13-time Premier League winners are big admirers of Oblak but recognise his eye-watering £103m release clause may be too expensive – Especially in the post-Covid era, we are embarking on.

However, in an attempt to identify possible alternatives to Oblak, Sky Sports claim Lille’s Mike Maignan and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma are also included on the club’s keeping shortlist.