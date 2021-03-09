Manchester United remain in the hunt for the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to a report from Italian outlet Il Mattino.

And it looks like the Red Devils could finally land this long-term target for just €45million, according to additional information from Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Senegal international has been a solid performer in Serie A and could be an important signing for Man Utd, who urgently need a better partner for Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof just hasn’t been consistent enough in his Old Trafford career so far, though he could still have a role as a squad player.

Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has impressed, but has struggled to stay fit for long enough to really cement a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

United would do very well to land a world class talent like Koulibaly for just €45m, so fans will hope there’s something to these latest transfer rumours.

MUFC have also been linked with Fiorentina ace Nikola Milenkovic in that position by Calciomercato.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.