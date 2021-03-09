Newcastle United have reportedly decided to join the race for the transfer of Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

The 23-year-old has shone with Norwich in both the Premier League and Championship in recent times, and could be key to helping the Canaries win promotion back to the top flight again next term.

However, Football League World also claim Newcastle are keen to land Cantwell in a potential £15million deal, though Spurs have also shown an interest in him.

One imagines the stylish and elegant Cantwell will have plenty of suitors in the near future, though he might also be content to stay at Carrow Road if they get back into the Premier League.

Newcastle, by contrast, are having a dire season and could end up relegated to the Championship by the end of the campaign, so it might not be the step up he’s looking for.

Still, if the Magpies can stay up this would be a dream signing to lift the team up a bit for next season.