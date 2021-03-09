Menu

West Ham tipped to beat rivals to bargain Odsonne Edouard transfer

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are being tipped to emerge as potential contenders to seal the Odsonne Edouard transfer from Celtic this summer.

The Frenchman has shone in his time in Scotland and looks like he’s ready to move to a more competitive league, with the likes of Leicester and Arsenal among the clubs linked with him in recent times.

MORE: West Ham join RB Leipzig and Roma in race to sign £15m striker

Still, former Premier League star Kevin Phillips believes Edouard could be a realistic target for West Ham.

It’s believed he could be available for a bargain £15million, and Phillips is right to single him out as an ideal target to strengthen the Hammers next season.

“I think a lot of clubs will be interested at £15million because if it works, great and if it doesn’t you have not lost too much. What is £15million? Nowadays, it’s nothing,” he told Football Insider.

More Stories / Latest News
“An exciting player” – Potential Manchester United signing gets the approval of ex-Red Devil
Manchester United could finally be cleared to sign long-term target for bargain €45million
Chelsea following Manchester United target very closely ahead of potential transfer

“If Edouard is set to leave this summer I think West Ham and a few others would be looking at him.

“It will ultimately be down to the player but where West Ham and Leicester finish in the league could determine where the player goes.

More Stories Odsonne Edouard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.