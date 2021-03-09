West Ham United are being tipped to emerge as potential contenders to seal the Odsonne Edouard transfer from Celtic this summer.

The Frenchman has shone in his time in Scotland and looks like he’s ready to move to a more competitive league, with the likes of Leicester and Arsenal among the clubs linked with him in recent times.

Still, former Premier League star Kevin Phillips believes Edouard could be a realistic target for West Ham.

It’s believed he could be available for a bargain £15million, and Phillips is right to single him out as an ideal target to strengthen the Hammers next season.

“I think a lot of clubs will be interested at £15million because if it works, great and if it doesn’t you have not lost too much. What is £15million? Nowadays, it’s nothing,” he told Football Insider.

“If Edouard is set to leave this summer I think West Ham and a few others would be looking at him.

“It will ultimately be down to the player but where West Ham and Leicester finish in the league could determine where the player goes.