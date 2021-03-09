Menu

Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham stars in BBC line up

Aston Villa FC Fulham FC
Posted by

The latest Premier League team of the week is here, with Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in after their superb performances against Manchester City.

The Red Devils earned a surprise 2-0 victory away to their in-form rivals, and in a way it’s surprising more members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side didn’t make it into the latest team of the week on BBC Sport.

MORE: Manchester United summer signing has already decided to leave!

There were plenty of other impressive performers from the weekend, however, with Tottenham looking back to their best thanks to Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, who both get into Garth Crooks’ front three in the line up below…

More Stories / Latest News
Why Manchester City have made surprise decision over Kylian Mbappe transfer
Liverpool approach player’s entourage as they rival Manchester United for €30m transfer
‘He’s a player he always liked and would love to have on the team’ – São Paulo FC physical trainer confirms the clubs’ interest in River Plate starlet

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

Two Fulham players also make it in after their surprise win away to Liverpool, and again it seems perhaps a bit harsh not to include more of their players given how impressive the result was.

Players from Southampton, Leicester City, Aston Villa and West Ham also feature in this week’s XI.

More Stories Emiliano Martinez Gareth Bale Harry Kane James Ward-Prowse Luke Shaw Victor Lindelof Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.