Report: Benfica winger Franco Cervi decides to remain in Europe, rejects offer from Brazilian giant

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is looking at ways to improve its squad for the 2021 season. Despite a successful 2020 season, one transfer target refused any interest from the Verdão.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola reports that SL Benfica winger Franco Cervi rejected the offer to leave the Lisbon-based club and head to Brazil. Although Cervi has only made 16 appearances, the winger isn’t ready to head back to his home continent despite the inconsistent playing time.

The 26-year-old isn’t interested in heading back to South America at this stage in his career, considering a potential move to another European club is a viable option. In January, the winger had the opportunity to move to Celta Vigo, but the deal never materialized.

Cervi is under contract with Benfica until 2023, and Transfermarkt puts the Argentina international’s value at $5.5-million. Palmeiras is looking into the Portugal market and had circled Cervi and FC Porto’s Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro as their key transfer targets.