Video: Rio Ferdinand reserves special praise for Man United star’s incredible recovery

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise onto Luke Shaw for responding so well after a difficult period earlier in his Old Trafford career.
Ferdinand acknowledges that Shaw looked a broken man after his harsh treatment by Jose Mourinho, but he’s now become one of Man Utd’s most important players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…
Special mention to @LukeShaw23 on his #MUFC form this season! ?#VibeWithFive pic.twitter.com/BioxBvOKIF
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2021
United fans will be thrilled that Shaw has shown such great character and turned things around for himself this season.
The England international scored a fine goal in the weekend win away to Manchester City.