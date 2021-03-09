Crystal Palace have been advised to make a surprise move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain has been linked with the Reds in a shock move to replace Jurgen Klopp after the Merseyside giants’ nightmare start to the season.

Gerrard has impressed at Rangers and Tony Cascarino now thinks he could be an ideal replacement for Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

“If I was a Premier League chairman, and I thought ‘you know what, I’d love, the way he’s handled recruitment, how he’s improved Glasgow Rangers’,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“I would want to be ambitious and go ‘could we be the first with our foot in the door to find out if it was possible?’

“It might be completely no chance, which I imagine would be difficult anyway. But that’s the sort of ambition I’d want Palace to show. He might turn around say ‘No, I’ve got a big job to do still at Rangers, Champions League football next year’.”

It would be interesting to see Gerrard in the Premier League and he might do well not to rush into a return to Anfield.

Frank Lampard didn’t do too well at Chelsea despite also being a club legend there, and it might still be a bit soon for these former players to move into such high-pressured top jobs.