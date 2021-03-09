Video: Federico Chiesa gets Juventus back into tie vs Porto with fine finish after Cristiano Ronaldo assist

Juventus are level on the night against Porto, with Federico Chiesa finding the back of the net with a fine finish after a great run and layoff from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chiesa is still officially on-loan from Fiorentina, but that is more as a result of a lack of available funds for Juventus, rather than an accurate representation of their willingness to purchase him outright.

The Italy international has popped up with an important goal for the Serie A champions tonight, with Porto leading 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate before his intervention.

Cristiano Ronaldo timed his forward run to perfection, to the point where a VAR check was needed to determine if he was on or off. Thankfully for Juve, he was deemed to be onside.

Ronaldo laid the ball off into the path of Chiesa, who picked out the top corner with a fine finish to take his season tally up to double figures. It’s game on in Turin!



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport