Menu

Video: Federico Chiesa puts Juventus ahead on the night with fine header to push Porto back against the ropes

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus have drawn level with Porto on aggregate in the Champions League after a second goal from Italy international Federico Chiesa.

Juve headed into tonight’s game with work to do, having been beaten 2-1 in Portugal. With Andrea Pirlo’s men having found themselves 1-0 down early on at their own stadium, having conceded a penalty, the Old Lady fanbase must have been concerned another awful Champions League night was on the horizon.

MORE: Video: Federico Chiesa gets Juventus back into tie vs Porto with fine finish after Cristiano Ronaldo assist

However, with Federico Chiesa taking his season tally up to double figures after smart assist from Cristiano Ronaldo, it put the Serie A champions in a position where one goal would send the tie to extra-time. Through the same source, they’ve got that goal.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Haaland riles Sevilla goalkeeper with savage taunt following re-taken penalty
‘There is a 60% chance that Edinson will come to South America’ – Manchester United striker’s father reveals the chances his son heads to Boca Juniors
(Video) Haaland stunner ruled out but Dortmund penalty awarded from earlier passage of play vs Sevilla

Chiesa arrived unmarked in the Porto penalty area to head past the goalkeeper and put Juve ahead on the night, and considering the momentum is now very much in their favour, you have to say it’s their tie to lose from here.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories Federico Chiesa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.