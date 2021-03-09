Video: Federico Chiesa puts Juventus ahead on the night with fine header to push Porto back against the ropes

Juventus have drawn level with Porto on aggregate in the Champions League after a second goal from Italy international Federico Chiesa.

Juve headed into tonight’s game with work to do, having been beaten 2-1 in Portugal. With Andrea Pirlo’s men having found themselves 1-0 down early on at their own stadium, having conceded a penalty, the Old Lady fanbase must have been concerned another awful Champions League night was on the horizon.

However, with Federico Chiesa taking his season tally up to double figures after smart assist from Cristiano Ronaldo, it put the Serie A champions in a position where one goal would send the tie to extra-time. Through the same source, they’ve got that goal.

Chiesa arrived unmarked in the Porto penalty area to head past the goalkeeper and put Juve ahead on the night, and considering the momentum is now very much in their favour, you have to say it’s their tie to lose from here.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport