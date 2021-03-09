Menu

(Video) Haaland riles Sevilla goalkeeper with savage taunt following re-taken penalty

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund’s main-man Erling Haaland knows no bounds.

The prolific marksman has once again been in fine form for the Black and Yellows, who are looking to get past Sevilla in their Champions League second-leg knockout tie.

The Norweigan gifted his side the lead in the first-half, before doubling his tally early in the second half, thanks to a rightfully given spot-kick.

However, after what was a re-taken penalty, upon conversion, Haaland proceeded to taunt Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou – Something the Spanish side did not appreciate, at all.

