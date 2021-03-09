Menu

(Video) Haaland stunner ruled out but Dortmund penalty awarded from earlier passage of play vs Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund
VAR is once again at the epicentre of madness, but this time in Borussia Dortmund’s second-leg Champions League tie against Sevilla.

Where to even begin with this one…

Just minutes after the game’s second-half kicked-off, in-form striker Erling Haaland carved out and finished off a simply superb move to gift his side a 2-0 lead.

However, upon an inspection on VAR’s pitchside monitor, the referee deemed Haaland to have shoulder badged his opponent, thus, ruling his brilliant effort out.

Pictures courtesy of Sport Premium

However, weirdly, the game’s officials then proceeded to look at an incident, also involving Haaland, which occurred over a minute earlier.

A penalty was given which Haaland stepped up to take. The Norweigan missed the first spot-kick but a re-take was quickly awarded due to keeper Yassine Bounou coming way off his line.

Justice.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

