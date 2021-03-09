Menu

(Video) Man United defensive target makes crucial error vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has made a crucial error in the lead up to Borussia Dortmund’s opening goal in Tuesday night’s Champions League second-leg tie.

READ MORE: Inter Milan contact agent of Liverpool defensive target ahead of potential summer move

Coming into the eagerly anticipated match-up, Dortmund brought with them a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Although not out of the tie, Sevilla knew they’d need to get off a good start if they were to stand any chance of overturning Dortmund’s three away goal lead.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: The Erling Haaland show goes on as Dortmund star adds to his Champions League tally vs Sevilla
Inter Milan contact agent of Liverpool defensive target ahead of potential summer move
Video: Juventus in serious danger of Champions League exit after Porto stretch aggregate lead early doors

Disastrously though, defender Kounde did not cover himself in glory whilst in possession of a cleared ball on the 35-minute mark.

The defender, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, was severely outmuscled before striker Erling Haaland eventually finishing off a well-presented opportunity.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Erling Haaland Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.