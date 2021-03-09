(Video) Man United defensive target makes crucial error vs Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has made a crucial error in the lead up to Borussia Dortmund’s opening goal in Tuesday night’s Champions League second-leg tie.

Coming into the eagerly anticipated match-up, Dortmund brought with them a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Although not out of the tie, Sevilla knew they’d need to get off a good start if they were to stand any chance of overturning Dortmund’s three away goal lead.

Disastrously though, defender Kounde did not cover himself in glory whilst in possession of a cleared ball on the 35-minute mark.

The defender, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, was severely outmuscled before striker Erling Haaland eventually finishing off a well-presented opportunity.

