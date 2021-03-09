Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo cowardice costs Juventus after turning back on tie-winning free-kick leading to Champions League exit

Porto have done it! They’ve got the late goal in Turin to take them through to the Champions League quarter-finals, and Cristiano Ronaldo won’t want to see this again.

We’ve seen countless clutch moments from Ronaldo in the Champions League. The forward is arguably the greatest player in the history of the competition. However, he’s had an almighty moment to forget here, with Porto taking advantage and scoring the goal that eventually led to Juventus’ exit from the competition.

Sergio Oliviera has got his name on the scoresheet for the second time this evening from the free-kick, but in truth, he’s had a huge helping hand from international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who uncharacteristically turned away from the strike while taking up the central position in the wall, negating any attempt at blocking the shot.

Ronaldo is hardly the sole person to blame here, but for a player and a man of his standards, this is pretty shocking…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

