“100% gone this summer” – These fans think Lionel Messi is finished in Barcelona after PSG defeat

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Messi and Ronaldo knocked out of the Champions League at this early stage, so it’s clear that both Barca and Juve need to make some drastic improvements in the summer.

Messi’s future is going to be one of the dominant stories in the summer as his contract comes to an end, while it still feels like he’s leaning towards an exit at this stage.

He doesn’t have too many prime years left so it would be a waste to see those spent in a rebuilding Barcelona side, so it could all come down to putting a properly competitive team around him.

In fairness Ronald Koeman’s men did well tonight and it could’ve been very different if Messi scored the penalty before half time, but the score line is still comprehensively against them over the two legs.

As you would expect there has been a lot of talk about Messi’s future after the full time whistle, and there are plenty of fans who are convinced he will be gone as it’s clear the team can’t live up to his standards and expectations:

