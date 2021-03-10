Liverpool keen on transfer of La Liga star to solve problem position

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a potential transfer swoop for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi ahead of the summer.

The 29-year-old’s Real Betis future is in doubt, according to Estadio Deportivo, with Liverpool among the clubs with a long-standing interest in snapping him up.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Liverpool could definitely do well to bring Mandi in as another option in defence next season.

Jurgen Klopp has had an absolute nightmare with injuries in that area of the pitch in recent times, and it seems clear more depth is needed due to the patchy fitness records of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Virgil van Dijk also ended up missing most of this season, and Matip and Gomez’s absences have only gone on to make that even worse for Liverpool.

The Reds have been in dire form lately and changes will be needed if they are to bounce back next season.

Mandi might not be the big name some fans are craving, but the Algeria international has been solid in his time in Spanish football and could have a role to play at Anfield.

