“He’s close to returning” – Mikel Arteta provides positive Arsenal injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on Emile Smith Rowe, stating that the in-form youngster is close to returning from a spell out injured.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fine season at the Emirates Stadium after finally becoming more of a regular in the first-team, and the Gunners will no doubt feel they’re missing him at the moment.

Arsenal have had a poor season in general and will want to get a run of form going between now and the end of the season if they are to stand any chance of getting into Europe next season.

Smith Rowe could be key to that, so Gooners will be relieved to hear Arteta says the England youth international is now closing in on a return to action as he prepares to get back to first-team training.

“Yes, he’s close to returning and he’s going to have a full session today to see if he can be involved in tomorrow’s game. After training we will know exactly where we are with him,” Arteta told his press conference, as quoted by Arsenal’s official site.

Arsenal are in Europa League action this week as they take on Olympiacos.

