West Ham eager to hold talks over wonderkid transfer

West Ham FC
West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Rochdale wonderkid Kwadwo Baah ahead of the summer.

A report from Football League World claims the Hammers are keen to hold talks over bringing the talented 18-year-old forward to the London Stadium.

Baah has already established himself as a regular for League One side Rochdale, and recently came close to agreeing a transfer to Manchester City, only for the deal to fall through.

The teenager could now get another shot at earning a big move to the Premier League as West Ham plan an approach.

Kwadwo Baah to West Ham in the summer transfer window?

Hammers fans will hope they can win the race for Baah’s signature as it seems almost inevitable he’ll be playing at the highest level before too long.

It’s been a good season for David Moyes’ side and they’d do well to carry on strengthening when the transfer window re-opens this summer.

