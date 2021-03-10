Barcelona will accept €60m for star this summer with emerging youngster to take his place in the squad

Every club has at least one player who plays in a lot of games, but it never really feels like they’re valued.

Sergi Roberto falls into that category at Barcelona and he’s played over 40 games in most of his seasons at the Nou Camp, but he’s not been a regular under Ronald Koeman this year and it’s raised the topic of a possible exit for the versatile star.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that the club rejected offers worth €60m last summer to keep him around, but they won’t hesitate to cash in this time round if similar approaches are made again.

The obvious problem with that is their financial problems are well documented and he’s barely playing so it’s hard to see anyone paying that much, but it does make sense to move him on this summer to raise some funds.

READ MORE: PSG fan goes to incredible lengths to throw Barcelona off their game with hotel antics

He’s always been caught in that awkward position where he’s not a regular in his favoured midfield option and he’s not a natural full back either, while it looks like Barca believe in Sergino Dest going forward despite him being torn apart against PSG recently.

On top of that the talented youngster Oscar Mingueza has broken through this season with 17 appearances in La Liga, so he and Dest will still be there to cover the right back spot if Roberto does go.

It’s very possible that he could have a new lease of life under someone like Pep Guardiola if he could be reunited with him and Barca may go on to regret letting him go, but they have other needs to address and he will be expendable if decent money is on the table.