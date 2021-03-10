Bruno Fernandes makes transfer demand if he is to sign new Manchester United contract

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has reportedly insisted on learning the club’s transfer plans before committing to signing a new contract.

This slightly worrying development might get Red Devils fans anxious after Fernandes’ tremendous impact since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon just over a year ago.

The Portugal international is hugely important to this Man Utd side and is not a player they’d want to lose, and it seems he’s now keen on assurances from the club before committing his future, according to the Sun.

United will no doubt need to get their signings right this summer after a pretty disappointing effort in the market last year, with Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles barely playing, while Edinson Cavani looked something of a panic buy late on.

It’s vital United can persuade players like Fernandes to stay at the club, and that will mean building a better team around him in the near future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have no doubt made plenty of progress this season, but there is still work to be done to get the rest of the squad up to Fernandes’ high standards.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.