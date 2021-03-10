Chelsea & Man City joint transfer favourites for Erling Haaland, Man United not far behind

Chelsea and Manchester City are the current bookies’ favourites to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is on fire at the moment, scoring twice in last night’s Champions League win over Sevilla as he continues to show he’s surely set for a big move sooner rather than later.

That brace took Haaland’s overall record for Dortmund to a staggering 47 goals in 47 games in all competitions, and it seems clear the 20-year-old could lead the line for pretty much any club in world football right now.

Ladbrokes inform us that it looks like Haaland could be Premier League-bound, with Chelsea and City currently both the 9/4 favourites for his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not far behind at 8/1, suggesting we really could soon see this exciting young talent scoring for fun in England.

Haaland seems ideal as an upgrade for the struggling Timo Werner at Chelsea, but he’d also enjoy the huge number of scoring chances he’d get in Pep Guardiola’s City side, who could do with bringing him in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero as he nears the end of his contract.

United would do well to lure Haaland in as well, with the Red Devils surely in need of a more prolific scorer than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Edinson Cavani cannot be considered anything more than a short-term option due to his age.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though it’s a two-horse race between Man City and Chelsea for Haaland’s signature – and there’s every chance that race is won as early as this summer.”

Erling Haaland’s Next Club Odds (Ladbrokes)

Man City – 9/4

Chelsea – 9/4

Man Utd – 8/1

Bayern Munich – 10/1

Real Madrid – 10/1

Juventus – 16/1

Liverpool – 16/1

Barcelona – 16/1