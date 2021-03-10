Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at West Brom this season and perhaps seems unlikely to get into the Chelsea starting XI any time soon, so a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge might make sense as the next step in his career.

According to the Daily Express, Crystal Palace are among his admirers, with Gallagher possibly set to be cleared to leave his current club for just £9million this summer.

The report suggests the Eagles are expected to move for the youngster, so this sounds like it will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Chelsea fans won’t want to see a promising academy player leave after the success of the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James, but Gallagher seems some way behind those players.

Palace would do well to sign Gallagher if possible, and add to their midfield options for next season.

The Express also claim Roy Hodgson’s side are looking at Sheffield United’s John Lundstram in that position.

