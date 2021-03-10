Chelsea summer signing already expected to seal speedy Stamford Bridge exit

Chelsea striker Timo Werner’s future at Stamford Bridge already looks in some doubt after a poor start to life in the Premier League.

The Blues signed the Germany international from RB Leipzig in the summer after he shone in his time in the Bundesliga, looking potentially like one of the finest forwards in Europe.

However, it’s just not happened for him so far at Chelsea, and now Football Insider claim sources close to the club expect that he could make a speedy exit.

Werner may no longer be wanted at Chelsea after his poor form, and manager Thomas Tuchel may well feel he could find someone better to strengthen his side’s attack.

Football Insider claims a deal could even be agreed for the 25-year-old to leave west London this summer, or in the next year or two, failing that.

This continues Chelsea’s bizarre striker curse, with the club so often seeing big-name forwards flop after joining.

Down the years we’ve seen top talents like Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao, Gonzalo Higuain and others all struggle to find their best form in a blue shirt.

Werner now seems to be the latest after a hugely disappointing debut campaign in England.

