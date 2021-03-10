Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen has reportedly been robbed at his Greater Manchester home by armed burglars in masks.

The Toffees ace is currently at Goodison Park on loan from Roma, and has played five Premier League games for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

A report from the Independent now states that Olsen, along with his wife and two kids, were victims of an armed robbery over the weekend.

Thankfully it seems no one was harmed in the incident, but it certainly sounds like a traumatic event for the family.

Masked burglars entered the home armed with machetes, and one can only imagine how scary an experience that would be.

The report states that Olsen and his family were left shaken by the incident, but not physically harmed.

This follows Everton manager Ancelotti also recently having a safe stolen from his home.