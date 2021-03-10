Former Man United star Ryan Giggs won’t take charge of upcoming Wales fixtures due to ongoing assault charges

The ongoing case against Ryan Giggs has been going on for a few months, but it appears he’s now set to miss the next round of Wales fixtures as reported by the Athletic.

It’s confirmed that he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and his bail has been extended until the start of May, while Giggs still denies any of the allegations against him.

The ongoing case would make it difficult for him to take charge of the national team just now, so it’s confirmed that there’s been a mutual agreement between he and the Welsh FA for him to sit out of the upcoming international break.

It means that Robert Page will take temporary charge of the games against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic, but there was no other comment from the Welsh FA about the matter a this time.

It’s a situation that can’t go on forever so there will be a hope that the case against Giggs is brought to a conclusion sooner rather than later, but it’s possible that this is an audition for Page to take the job full time if the former Man United man is found guilty.