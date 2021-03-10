Menu

“That’s unforgivable” – Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by Fabio Capello over key moment that saw Juventus crash out of CL vs Porto

Champions League
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticised by former manager Fabio Capello over the way he failed to defend Porto’s free-kick last night.

Ronaldo was in the wall but turned his back at a key moment, allowing Porto to score and ultimately knock Juve out of the Champions League in a surprise result in the last 16.

This is not what Juventus will have hoped for when they signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid, where he was a star player in Europe’s top club competition, helping the Spanish giants win the trophy a remarkable four times in his Bernabeu career.

At Juve, however, the Portugal international has not been able to have the same impact, with the Turin giants majorly under-achieving in this competition in the last few years with a few surprisingly early exits against the likes of Ajax, Lyon, and now Porto.

Capello was clearly not at all impressed with Ronaldo as he called his error ‘unforgivable’.

cristiano ronaldo juventus porto

It was another frustrating Champions League night for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

“That was an unforgivable error,” the Italian said in his role as Sky Sport Italia pundit, as quoted and translated by the Daily Mail.

“In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball. They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

