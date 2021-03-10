Lionel Messi decides not to stay at Barcelona with superstar eyeing PSG and Man City as free transfer destinations

According to broadcaster Christian Martin, Lionel Messi has decided that he will not be staying at Barcelona past this summer, when the superstar is able to walk away on a free transfer.
Martin reports that the appointment of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president does not change Messi’s stance on his future, with the 33-year-old set to end a 20-year association with the Blaugrana.
It’s added that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are seen as the options for Messi, with the legendary Argentinian also planning to play in the MLS at a later stage.
Martin could certainly rock the boat with the revealing of this breaking news tonight, just hours before Barcelona face PSG in the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie, down 4-1.
See More: Lionel Messi buys a house in major European city as Barcelona contract nears expiration date
ULTIMO MOMENTO: Según mis fuentes, Leo Messi no se quedará en Barcelona. Ni aún con esta nueva dirigencia. PSG y Man City siguen siendo las opciones con posterior llegada a la MLS. pic.twitter.com/W5PPSZ2caQ
— Christian Martin (@askomartin) March 10, 2021
It seemed impossible to ever imagine Messi playing for a major European club other than Barcelona until last summer, when the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was denied his wish of leaving the club.
Messi has made 765 appearances for the Blaugrana, returning a remarkable contribution of 658 goals and 289 assists as he’s established himself as one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I’m in Barca forever and ever