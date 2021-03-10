According to the MEN, Manchester United talent Charlie McNeill wants to ‘rub it in Liverpool’s face’ as he eyes a win against the heated rivals, with a potential meeting in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

McNeil scored with a goal marking sheer ‘individual brilliance’, per the MEN’s Steven Railston, in a 2-0 win against Salford City’s Under-18s this evening to progress in the FA Youth Cup.

It’s reported that the Red Devils’ Under-18s will either play Sutton or heated rivals Liverpool in the next round, with McNeill making it clear that he hopes to face the Merseyside outfit.

McNeill lauded that the derby is an ‘amazing’ game to play in, he’s certainly proven that with two goals against the Reds – both in wins, the most recent of which coming this past weekend.

This isn’t just a 17-year-old talent talking the talk, he’s walked the walk against the Reds already so it’s no surprise that he wants to ‘rub it in Liverpool’s face’ if the sides meet in the competition.

Here is what McNeill had to say after the victory, to MUTV via the MEN:

“I’m over the moon, especially with the win to get to the next round. I’ve scored 15 goals this season but most of that is down to my teammates assisting me well and creating chances.”

“I put a nice goal away and could have had another one towards the end, I’m a bit frustrated with myself and I know I could have scored.”

“I love it here [Manchester United], It’s amazing. I’m a United fan, I love the club through and through and I’ve settled in really well.”

“We’ll look to go all the way. In the next round, we might have Liverpool which we know is a derby, an amazing game to play in.”

“Hopefully we can keep progressing and we can win that game to rub it in Liverpool’s face.”

McNeill scored over 600 goals during his time in the academy of local rivals Man City per the Mail, but left to return to United in the summer summer, in a deal worth up to £1.35m, according to the MEN.

The 17-year-old wastes no opportunity to show his undeniable love for United, he kissed their badge as he scored a goal against former employers City recently, he’s as fired up and passionate as they come.

McNeill has scored 15 goals for the Under-18s side this season, the ace is showing real promise and is showing that he deserves to win more youth caps for England – at a higher level – when the international break next rolls around.