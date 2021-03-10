According to Goal, Pini Zahavi, the agent of David Alaba, has stated that his client has not reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona over a free transfer, amid recent reports.

Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier that the world-class defender had verbally agreed a move to Catalonia, but Zahavi has now responded with “That’s not true.”

Goal add that the recent speculation suggested that newly crowned club president, Joan Laporta, had already met with Zahavi over the recruitment of the Austrian superstar.

Alaba has already officially confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with talk of a verbal agreement with Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid rife in the media at that time.

Barcelona are in need of bolstering their defensive ranks with a bonafide star addition, whilst a high-profile recruit could also aid their efforts in convincing Lionel Messi to stay at the club.

Goal report that Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, and Juventus have all also been credited with an interest in Alaba, he’s certainly not short of suitors.

The 28-year-old seems to be ready for a new challenge after around a decade with the Bavarians, which has seen him dominate in Germany whilst also winning the coveted Champions League twice.

Alaba will be a massive addition to whichever club wins the race for his signature, with the centre-back available on a free transfer, he can command his own demands however he sees fit.