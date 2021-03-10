(Photo) – Chelsea star deletes Instagram after previously raising concerns on racist abuse suffered on platform

Chelsea supporters noticed that Reece James deleted his Instagram account earlier today, with the 21-year-old being met with spades of support following the decision.

It has been suggested that James, an international for England, may have deleted the account as a result of racial abuse, this has not been confirmed, but the ace shared an incident of this recently.

If it’s found that this is in fact the case, Instagram and the other social media platforms really need to be forced into making changes, cases of online abuse of this nature are far too common within UK football.

It’s a shame to see that something has caused James to leave Instagram, which is a platform that the youngster has used for heartwarming causes like this and also to spread awareness regarding charities.

Reece James’ Instagram is gone? pic.twitter.com/clC7AweqPg — George Brisley (@WeBreatheChels) March 10, 2021

Day 95 of tweeting @reecejames_24 until I get a follow or a signed shirt. Sad to see he’s had to delete his Instagram account? pic.twitter.com/3tYxqFDlR0 — 999? R?åñ (@CFC_Wrld) March 10, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Former Man United ace suggests shock summer transfer target would represent an upgrade Video: ‘Dawsonaldo’ – West Ham star screams out Cristiano Ronaldo nickname for teammate Craig Dawson after towering head goal vs Leeds Video: VAR controversy as Man City are denied penalty after Phil Foden battles back to feet from tough challenge

It’s great to see the support that James has received since the decision from large parts of the Chelsea fanbase, we’re all with you Reece.