Mino Raiola decides the club he wants Erling Haaland to join over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool & Man City

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly keen for his client to join Real Madrid next.

The Norway international has been in superb form recently, scoring 31 goals in 29 games so far this season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

It seems inevitable Haaland will earn a big move before too long, and Todo Fichajes claim his agent Mino Raiola is hoping to get him to Real Madrid.

The report notes that Chelsea are also keen on signing the prolific 20-year-old, and they’ve also been linked with him by ESPN, who add the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City as among his admirers.

Haaland could be a huge signing for Real Madrid, who have never really replaced Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals up front since his move to Juventus, with the likes of Eden Hazara and Luka Jovic flopping at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea will no doubt hope to land Haaland, however, with Timo Werner proving a flop up front since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Liverpool also look in need of a shake-up after this difficult season, with Haaland perhaps an upgrade on out-of-sorts attackers Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Finally, Man City also need Haaland as Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the Dortmund front-man ideal to provide Pep Guardiola’s side with 30+ goals a season as Aguero did at his peak.

