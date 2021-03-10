Report: Brazilian powerhouse eyes Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal

Midfielder Arturo Vidal could be one and done at Inter Milan with questions about the 33-year-old’s future begin to rise.

Vidal is in his first season with Inter; however, according to Calciomercato, it could be his last with the report stating that Antonio Conte’s has no use for the midfielder. Vidal has made 30 appearances for Inter, but it seems that’s enough for Conte to know it’s time to move on.

As Vidal’s football career in Europe seems to be coming to an end, the Italian media outlet adds Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo is interested in the midfielder. In the past, Vidal has expressed his desire to play for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Former Bayern Munich teammate Rafinha stated that Vidal spoke about the interest in playing for the Brazilian side when Flamengo won the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

With both sides having a mutual interest, it could all come down to Flamengo and Inter agreeing on a transfer. Vidal is under contract with the Nerazzurri until 2022 with an annual salary of €6-million