Former Man City and Real Madrid star Robinho sentenced to nine years in prison for role in gang rape

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid star Robinho has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison for his alleged role in a gang gape.

The 37-year-old was first found guilty back in 2017, and it looks like the verdict has now been upheld, according to the Daily Star.

The report adds that it seems Robinho tried to deceive investigators with an alleged effort to provide an alternative take on events of what took place in an Italian nightclub in 2013.

Robinho is also said to have ‘belittled’ and ‘brutally humiliated’ the woman in question, according to the Daily Star.

This truly is an ugly turn of events, with Robinho once tipped for stardom when he was a young player at Santos, where he drew comparisons with Brazilian legend Pele.

The forward ended up flopping at Manchester City and his career went downhill from there, and it now looks like he faces a lengthy time in jail.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.