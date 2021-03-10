West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a potential replacement for Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers could do with strengthening in that department, and Strakosha could be a useful addition to help David Moyes’ side next season.

Fabianski has been a top performer for West Ham but has had his injury struggles this season, so it might be worth trying to bring someone else in in his position.

The Polish shot-stopper has today announced he’s signed a new contract at the London Stadium, but the links to Strakosha have come up anyway.

The Laziali link Strakosha as a target for WHUFC as talks over his contract have hit something of a stand-still.

This certainly seems like a piece of West Ham transfer news to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

