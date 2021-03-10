Video: Amazing save from Navas tips Messi penalty onto the bar for PSG vs Barcelona

There was absolutely no chance that another Remontada would happen tonight, but things could be very different if Lionel Messi converted a penalty on the stroke of half time.

It would’ve made it 2-1 going into the half and the game would’ve been beautifully poised, but Keylor Navas has just produced an outstanding save to deny Messi:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There was added drama as VAR checked for encroachment on the actual kick, but the stand saves and you have to wonder if that will knock the stuffing out of Barca.