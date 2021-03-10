Video: Anthony Taylor takes a pounding from all sides as PSG star Paredes smacks him in the backside with the ball

It’s been an eventful evening for Anthony Taylor in Paris on the field after a couple of penalty awards, but he’s accidentally entering the firing line on multiple occasions now too.

There was a weird moment where he got tangled up with Lionel Messi and his UEFA badge was ripped from his shirt, but now he’s taking a sore one by getting in the way of the ball.

Paredes looks to pick out a teammate with a driven through ball, but Taylor is in close proximity and he takes a sore one as the ball thunders into his backside:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s not particularly warm in Paris tonight, so that will be a proper stinger if the ball is cold.