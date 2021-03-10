Menu

Video: Anthony Taylor takes a pounding from all sides as PSG star Paredes smacks him in the backside with the ball

Champions League
It’s been an eventful evening for Anthony Taylor in Paris on the field after a couple of penalty awards, but he’s accidentally entering the firing line on multiple occasions now too.

There was a weird moment where he got tangled up with Lionel Messi and his UEFA badge was ripped from his shirt, but now he’s taking a sore one by getting in the way of the ball.

Paredes looks to pick out a teammate with a driven through ball, but Taylor is in close proximity and he takes a sore one as the ball thunders into his backside:

It’s not particularly warm in Paris tonight, so that will be a proper stinger if the ball is cold.

