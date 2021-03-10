Video: Comical moment as Lionel Messi rips Anthony Taylor’s UEFA badge from his shirt

There may be some Barca fans who aren’t entirely happy with the referee’s performance tonight, so it makes sense that it’s come down to Lionel Messi to take things into his own hands as usual.

There was a strange moment in the second half where the ref clearly lost something important during a phase of play, and the replay shows that it was Messi ripping his UEFA badge away from his shirt:

Pictures from BT Sport

Worryingly it looks like a cheap job from UEFA as the badge appears to be some kind of Velcro affair rather than being stitched in, but Anthony Taylor was able to stick it back on easily enough.