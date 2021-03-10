In the 28th minute of West Ham United’s Premier League clash against Leeds last Friday, Craig Dawson headed the Hammers into a 2-0 lead, the club have now shared some unseen footage of the moment.

As Dawson wheeled off to celebrate following the latest display of his aerial prowess, which was shown plentifully during his time at West Brom, Pablo Fornals screamed out a nickname for the centre-back.

Fornals can be heard shouting ‘Dawsonaldo’ after the 30-year-old’s goal, which is of course a play on the name of all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo, who has headed into the net a lot due to an insane leap.

Fornals shouting DAWSONALDO ? pic.twitter.com/bl8bnyFg4l — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) March 10, 2021

Pictures from West Ham United.

More Stories / Latest News Video: VAR controversy as Man City are denied penalty after Phil Foden battles back to feet from tough challenge Lionel Messi decides not to stay at Barcelona with superstar eyeing PSG and Man City as free transfer destinations Man United boss Solskjaer admits he will only speak ‘directly’ to Erling Haaland after record-setting display against Sevilla

Dawson now has 17 Premier League goals to his name from 194 top-flight appearances out of defence.