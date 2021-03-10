Video: Diogo Jota misses gaping open goal in glorious chance for Liverpool against RB Leipzig

In the dying moments of the first-half between Liverpool and RB Leipzig in this evening’s Champions League knockout tie, the Reds were presented with a glorious opportunity to take the lead.

Andy Robertson launched a dangerous ball forward, which was bundled into the path of Diogo Jota after some risky play from Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano in an attempt to quell the danger.

Upamecano’s efforts left keeper and ex-Reds ace Peter Gulacsi unable to intervene, leaving the ball spill into Jota – with a large section of the goal open right in front of the Portuguese forward.

Jota somehow fired wide from around six yards out, with the summer signing’s effort hitting the side netting. Liverpool have really lacked a clinical edge so far.

Pictures from BT Sport.

This was one of three chances that Jota had in the opening 45 minutes, it’s clear that the ace that’s just returned from injury still needs some time and practice to get his bearings back.