Video: Kylian Mbappe swaps shirts with Barcelona wonderkid in game recognises game moment after PSG knock Blaugrana out of the Champions League

After Paris Saint-Germain secured a 5-2 aggregate win over Barcelona with a 1-1 draw in the second-leg of tonight’s Champions League tie, the players showed their mutual respect for each other.

22-year-old Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian tearing things up for PSG, swapped shirts with Barcelona wonderkid Pedri. The 19-year-old creative midfielder is enjoying a wonderful debut season with the club.

The pair embraced before they completed the exchange in a moment that is bound to excite both sets of fans, owing to the amazing ability of the two young men.

Kylian Mbappe and 18-year-old Pedri swap shirts after PSG vs. Barcelona. Two of Europe’s brightest young talents ? pic.twitter.com/862fBPXv4o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

The football world will certainly be in awe of these two for many years to come that’s for sure.