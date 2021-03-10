Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores an absolute stunner from distance to give Barcelona hope vs PSG

Champions League
Posted by

Barca have had a lot of good possession tonight but they couldn’t quite find a way through, so it’s no surprise that they’ve had to resort to an old plan – just give Messi the ball.

It’s still a long way back for Barca as they need three more on the night to force extra time, but they have a foothold now after an absolute screamer from Messi:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s hit so powerfully that Navas can’t really figure out what’s going on until the ball smacks the net, and it looks like it could be game on.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.