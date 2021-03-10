Video: Mane flops with header after amazing Thiago Alcantara Karate kick pass for Liverpool against RB Leipzig

Liverpool were presented with a remarkable opportunity to score in the 23rd minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie against RB Leipzig.
After a free-kick into the box by the Bundesliga outfit was cleared, Thiago Alcantara proved why he’s one of the best passers in the world with a spectacular Karate kick attempt to launch the ball forward.
Mohamed Salah was left in behind, the Egyptian charged forward but saw a shot fired straight at ex-Reds ace Peter Gulacsi, a rebound spilled out to Sadio Mane and an unfortunate moment followed.
As the ball bounced up, Mane decided to attempt a header, but the Senegalese superstar drove his effort straight into the ground instead of the gaping goal, he also fired over the bar as well.
What a ball Thiago, unlucky Salah and Mane
— Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 10, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and Viaplay.
Mane should be kicking himself after this miss, which would’ve been a massive confidence booster for himself and the summer recruit.