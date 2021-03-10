Video: Mohamed Salah crowns wonderful seven-pass Liverpool team move with silky play to score against RB Leipzig

In the 69th minute of tonight’s Champions League knockout tie between Liverpool and RB Leipzig, a deep Mohamed Salah passed the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool’s homemade master passer floated a ball down the right flank, Diogo Jota expertly controlled it before laying it off to Salah.

Salah took a touch before shifting it into the middle to Thiago Alcantara, who quickly slotted it forward to Sadio Mane.

Mane picked out the darting run across the pitch from Jota, the Portuguese superstar showed tidy ability to squeeze it over to Salah.

Salah took a touch, glided inside Dayot Upamecano, making the Bayern Munich-bound centre-back look like he was just an average player, which opened the space to drill the ball into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the silky seven-pass team move that has won the Champions League tie for the Reds in a second-leg that was previously blighted by the lack of a clinical touch.

Salah tightens Liverpool’s grip on this tie! ? A great team move involving the Red’s front three ? 3-0 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/fSzrAJsjAt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

A truly amazing team move from the Reds, they’ll need to be stringing plays like this with a triumph in the Champions League possibly their most realistic route of qualification for next season as things stand.