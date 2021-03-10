Menu

Video: Sheer stupidity from Lenglet gifts PSG a penalty as Mbappe scores again vs Barcelona

Champions League
Barca went into this game needing to score four times so that hasn’t changed, but it does look like any faint hope is starting to fade after PSG took the lead tonight.

Barca had the better openings in the first half hour but they couldn’t find a way past Navas, and Mbappe has just put the Parisians up on the night with a well taken penalty:

Barca fans will feel it’s an incredibly harsh call as the striker isn’t getting to that cross, but it also makes the foul completely needless from Lenglet and this could be the sucker punch that ends the tie.

 

