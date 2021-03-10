As the entire Chelsea team celebrated the first goal against Everton, which was an own-goal following a strike from Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva did something that the fanbase will absolutely love.

As Thomas Tuchel handed some new instructions to Reece James and Havertz, Silva – who was named on the bench – called over Kurt Zouma and offered the fellow centre-back some advice.

Chelsea fans, the coaching team and the rest of the squad will be absolutely delighted to see the impact that the 36-year-old can make when he’s not even on the pitch.

With Zouma in the starting lineup after missing the side’s last three games, this moment was significant and certainly helped the Frenchman, as the Blues went on to keep a clean sheet.

Thiago Silva not back yet but still leading the Chelsea defense from the side-line. ?? pic.twitter.com/tf7Wt9p9dv — Kwame Benaíah?? (@kwamebenaiah) March 9, 2021

Thiago Silva teaching Zouma after the Havertz goal and then Tuchel pulling aside James for tactical instructions followed by Havertz having a look, the team spirit at the moment is quality and I’m loving it! pic.twitter.com/u0rt7OkB7X — Pys (@CFCPys) March 10, 2021

Pictures from Chelsea TV.

Silva has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, the Brazilian is yet to return from an injury suffered at the start of February but it’s clear he is still making an impact.